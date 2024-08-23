Sign up
Previous
Photo 2341
Country Road
Take me home, country road ...
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2706
photos
330
followers
49
following
641% complete
View this month »
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
country
,
pa
,
lancaster
Barb
ace
Love this composition leading me right into the far distance of your photo!
August 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
The image tells a story just like the song. Super leading lines, vanishing point
August 24th, 2024
