Lancaster Farm Sunrise by pdulis
Lancaster Farm Sunrise

Dreamy sunrise over Amish country farms ...
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this colorful sunrise...nice composition
August 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous photo. Peter! The serenity of Amish life is well-captured in your lovely composition..
August 25th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
August 25th, 2024  
