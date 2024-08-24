Sign up
Photo 2342
Lancaster Farm Sunrise
Dreamy sunrise over Amish country farms ...
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2707
photos
330
followers
49
following
Tags
sunrise
,
farm
,
amish
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this colorful sunrise...nice composition
August 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous photo. Peter! The serenity of Amish life is well-captured in your lovely composition..
August 25th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
August 25th, 2024
