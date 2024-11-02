Sign up
Previous
Photo 2411
Waters Edge Walk
In stride on the Waters Edge ...
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2776
photos
323
followers
48
following
660% complete
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd November 2024 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
park
,
lake
,
edge
,
ontario
,
waters
william wooderson
ace
And in stride with the sunniest of trees! What a joyful image!
November 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous depiction of a glorious day.
November 3rd, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice sunburst and balance
November 3rd, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
It looks like a happy day
November 3rd, 2024
365 Project
close