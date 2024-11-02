Previous
Waters Edge Walk by pdulis
Waters Edge Walk

In stride on the Waters Edge ...
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
william wooderson ace
And in stride with the sunniest of trees! What a joyful image!
November 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous depiction of a glorious day.
November 3rd, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice sunburst and balance
November 3rd, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
It looks like a happy day
November 3rd, 2024  
