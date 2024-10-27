Previous
Waters Edge Autumn Walk by pdulis
Photo 2405

Waters Edge Autumn Walk

There are few things finer than a walk among the trees on an autumn day.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Lovely expansive feel to this
October 28th, 2024  
KWind ace
I love yellow and blue together. Such a beautiful image.
October 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How beautiful.
October 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful scene
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise