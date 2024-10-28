Sign up
Photo 2406
Photo 2406
Sailing ...
And if the wind is right you can find the joy ...
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2771
photos
323
followers
48
following
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
lake
,
sailing
,
ontario
,
icm
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice minimalism
October 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the sense of space, scale...fabulous blue shades
October 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely minimalism! Radiates a sense of deep calm!
October 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the minimalism and the light on the sail.
October 29th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. it should be titled 'Smooth Sailing'.
October 29th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Stunning!
October 29th, 2024
