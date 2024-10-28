Previous
Sailing ... by pdulis
Sailing ...

And if the wind is right you can find the joy ...
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice minimalism
October 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the sense of space, scale...fabulous blue shades
October 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely minimalism! Radiates a sense of deep calm!
October 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the minimalism and the light on the sail.
October 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful. it should be titled 'Smooth Sailing'.
October 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Stunning!
October 29th, 2024  
