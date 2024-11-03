Previous
Rattray Marsh by pdulis
Rattray Marsh

Rattray Marsh is a nature and wildlife area in Mississauga, Ontario, with a boardwalk and pathways to explore. Magical photo opportunities!
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Krista Mae ace
Magical for sure! Nice Pano!
November 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Makes a beautiful view, but that poor fellow has two heads! LOL.
November 4th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice panoramic
November 4th, 2024  
