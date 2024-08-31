Previous
Fire Pit by pdulis
Fire Pit

Arrived in the Kawartha Lakes area today for a family time at the cottage. Our fire pit reminds me of the good old camping days
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Nice.
September 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely fire pit!
September 1st, 2024  
