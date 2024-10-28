Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
302 / 365
Quartz
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
302
photos
15
followers
13
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th October 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
quartz
,
stone
,
rock
,
mineral
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely capture
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close