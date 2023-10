Surprised

My uncle took this photo of my Grandma a surprise birthday party. My grandma has five kids and they all live out of state. For this birthday they flew out to wish her a happy birthday. It makes me giggle every time I see it because it's so her. This was for her 90th. She made it to her 100th, then passed seven months later. I'm happy I have this and many other wonderful memories of her. She helped me to know a Grandma's love despite the miles.( She lived in NJ and I live in CA.)