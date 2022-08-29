Previous
Our Devastated Garden by pej76
29 / 365

Our Devastated Garden

The deer cleaned out a lot of our garden this summer. The Hosta bore the brunt of munching.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
7% complete

View this month »

