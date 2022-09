Big Limb Down

Even though we had a storm overnight this day I don’t think this is due to a storm. The limb is quite rotted so the thing simply broke off and fell to the ground. I’m glad it didn’t happen when I was in the lower yard mowing the grass.



I originally posted this in color. Just for the heck of it I went back to the photo to make it B&W. I liked it better sans color so I reposted it.