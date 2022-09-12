Previous
Cute but too Early by pej76
43 / 365

Cute but too Early

Doing some catch up.

Three homes in a row on this portion of my subdivision must be in a competition for Halloween decorations. They are starting waaayyy too early with this stuff. At least it isn't tacky......yet.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Paul J

12% complete

bkb in the city
Definitely to early
September 13th, 2022  
