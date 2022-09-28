Sign up
59 / 365
Jack O’Lanterns
On a nearby street in our neighborhood there are 3 or 4 houses that seem to be competing with their Halloween decorations. This is one of them. Our decor will simply be an undecorated pumpkin.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
