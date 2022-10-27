Sign up
88 / 365
Almost Done
An update on the backyard scene I photographed on the 20th of this month. Here is the shot from that day:
https://365project.org/pej76/365/2022-10-20
A rain overnight brought many leaves down. It is so much harder to take up wet leaves.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
26th October 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
