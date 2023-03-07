Sign up
187 / 365
Baptism
Several babies, a couple of youngsters, and one adult were baptized at St. Philips 11am service yesterday. Quite a change from the previous day’s funeral service for a beloved member of the congregation who died recently.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
