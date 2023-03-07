Previous
Next
Baptism by pej76
187 / 365

Baptism

Several babies, a couple of youngsters, and one adult were baptized at St. Philips 11am service yesterday. Quite a change from the previous day’s funeral service for a beloved member of the congregation who died recently.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise