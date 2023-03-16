Previous
Next
The Robin by pej76
197 / 365

The Robin

The only bird at the feeder while I was outside in the backyard was this Robin. It let me get fairly close for a photo. I wish I would have had the Nikon though. Anyway, I didn’t seem to bother the Robin. He continued to snack on the suet.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise