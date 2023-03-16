Sign up
197 / 365
The Robin
The only bird at the feeder while I was outside in the backyard was this Robin. It let me get fairly close for a photo. I wish I would have had the Nikon though. Anyway, I didn’t seem to bother the Robin. He continued to snack on the suet.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
53% complete
View this month »
