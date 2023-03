Oops!

My wife uses the over to store a few things that don’t fit anywhere. One item was the plastic salad washer. She was in a hurry yesterday and forgot to remove the washer when she preheated the oven for our supper. Fortunately there was no fire but the kitchen did stink like burning plastic. I was completely sympathetic and I hope she is as kind to me when I put the dirty laundry in the refrigerator next time 😄. Getting old is a you-know-what sometimes.