Gracie on Deck by pej76
Gracie on Deck

A very warm ( 82f ) day yesterday. Gracie wanted to be outside with us while we were having tea. This was the first time she has gone onto the railing. But first she had to be sure the neighbor’s dog wasn’t watching.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Paul J

@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
Christine Sztukowski
So cute
April 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah she’s very interested in something!
April 6th, 2023  
