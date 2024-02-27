Sign up
Photo 445
Neighbor's Garden
Gracie is tired of me photographing her so I was forced to go outside to look for something to shoot yesterday.
The sunshine yesterday morning was brilliant. The neighbor’s garden seemed like a good subject. The little church birdhouse made a good focal point.
Again using color filters to bring out the contrast.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
637
photos
20
followers
29
following
121% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th February 2024 9:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
contrast
Casablanca
ace
What a sweet garden!
February 27th, 2024
