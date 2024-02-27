Previous
Neighbor's Garden by pej76
Photo 445

Neighbor's Garden

Gracie is tired of me photographing her so I was forced to go outside to look for something to shoot yesterday.

The sunshine yesterday morning was brilliant. The neighbor’s garden seemed like a good subject. The little church birdhouse made a good focal point.

Again using color filters to bring out the contrast.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
121% complete

Casablanca ace
What a sweet garden!
February 27th, 2024  
