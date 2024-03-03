Sign up
Coopers Hawk
No birds at the feeders. Wonder why? There are two of these that are frequenting the woods behind our house. This is one of them. Coopers Hawks are also known as Chicken Hawks.
Long distance shot here. This is the best I could do. Too much interference from the tree branches to get good focus not to mention my shaky hand.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
NIKON D5100
3rd March 2024 2:37pm
