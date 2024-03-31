Previous
Happy Easter! by pej76
Happy Easter!

I was able to make it to church this morning. Wife had to drive us there though. Good to be in church on Easter Sunday.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Happy Easter to you and your family!
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene. Happy Easter to you and yours Paul.
March 31st, 2024  
