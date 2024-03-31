Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 476
Happy Easter!
I was able to make it to church this morning. Wife had to drive us there though. Good to be in church on Easter Sunday.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
681
photos
21
followers
29
following
130% complete
View this month »
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Latest from all albums
470
471
472
473
144
474
475
476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st March 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Happy Easter to you and your family!
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene. Happy Easter to you and yours Paul.
March 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close