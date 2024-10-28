Previous
The Black Maple by pej76
The Black Maple

We have two types of Maple trees on our property, a Sugar Maple and a Black Maple. This is the Black Maple. The evening sun yesterday really highlighted the colors. Couldn’t resist taking a photo.
Paul J

@pej76
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 28th, 2024  
