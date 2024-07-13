Previous
Pink Hydrangea by pej76
163 / 365

Pink Hydrangea

At least on of our three hydrangeas has blooms this summer. And this is the smallest of the three. Go figure.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise