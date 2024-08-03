Sign up
Rainy Countryside
Another quick stop on the way to the golf course to take a shot of the rainy Pennsylvania countryside side yesterday morning. It was as dark as the photo shows. It wasn’t looking too promising for golf at this point.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
0
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd August 2024 8:47am
