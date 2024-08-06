Previous
Not Another Cat Photo by pej76
Not Another Cat Photo

I’m afraid so. Something in the lower yard got her attention this morning but she would not leave the deck to investigate or chase it. We were wondering if it was the local Fox. 🦊
6th August 2024

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2024  
