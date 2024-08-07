Sign up
171 / 365
Optical Illusion Soccer Ball
Seen in the flower shop at our local supermarket. The thing is only about a half inch wide with a single strip of LED lights on the inside diameter. The reflections give the illusion of depth.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th August 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Quite an amazing optical illusion, well captured!
August 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome illusion
August 7th, 2024
