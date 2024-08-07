Previous
Optical Illusion Soccer Ball by pej76
Optical Illusion Soccer Ball

Seen in the flower shop at our local supermarket. The thing is only about a half inch wide with a single strip of LED lights on the inside diameter. The reflections give the illusion of depth.
Diana ace
Quite an amazing optical illusion, well captured!
August 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome illusion
August 7th, 2024  
