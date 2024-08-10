Previous
Epargyreus Clarus by pej76
173 / 365

Epargyreus Clarus

Or Silver Skipper. It is the most recognized little butterfly in North America. It was joining us for dinner yesterday evening.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise