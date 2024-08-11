Sign up
Previous
174 / 365
Headless Cat
I wanted to get a shot of Gracie sitting at the open window. Just as I pressed the shutter button on the phone she decided to jump down. Cats do have ways to mess up a photo. Thought I’d post this anyway.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
576
172
577
578
579
173
174
580
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th August 2024 9:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol, it's an interesting photo with the darker top area. I'm sure Gracie will offer you photo opportunities later :-)
August 12th, 2024
