Headless Cat by pej76
174 / 365

Headless Cat

I wanted to get a shot of Gracie sitting at the open window. Just as I pressed the shutter button on the phone she decided to jump down. Cats do have ways to mess up a photo. Thought I’d post this anyway.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Corinne C ace
Lol, it's an interesting photo with the darker top area. I'm sure Gracie will offer you photo opportunities later :-)
August 12th, 2024  
