18th Green at Blackhawk GC by pej76
18th Green at Blackhawk GC

My worst hole of the day. Took a triple bogey here. All in all not a terribly bad day. Shot an 86 but didn’t win any money. Beautiful day for golf though.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Paul J

