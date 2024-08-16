Sign up
Black Swallowtail
We haven’t seen many Black Swallowtails this year. Happy to see this one dining on the flowers by the lamp post yesterday afternoon.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th August 2024 3:15pm
