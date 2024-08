My New Driver

I bought a new driver at a local sporting goods store for a price I was happy with. It has a regular flex shaft which is a change from the senior flex shaft that I clumsily broke yesterday. The shaft makes a big difference. I now have to cope with a whole new set of swing flaws.



The white thing on the driver is impact tape to show where the ball is struck. I’m fairly consistent with center hits BUT having trouble making the ball go straight.