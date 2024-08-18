Previous
Bee and Blue Mist Flower by pej76
Bee and Blue Mist Flower

Seems like it took forever this summer for the Blue Mist Flower plant to produce any blooms. Now that it has the honey bees are all over it.

Again playing with the Canon G-16. I think I could have made this better if I had thought a little about the camera settings.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Paul J

@pej76
