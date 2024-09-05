Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
Fumbling
Taken at the driving range, which is located near Pittsburgh International AirPort, while I was fumbling with the phone to get a shot of a C-17 taking off. I was all thumbs it seems in my haste.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
