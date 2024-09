Happiness is a Blue Grocery Bag

A chilly and windy day here today. Gracie doesn't like it outside and has spent most of the day indoors. She's found comfort in a plastic grocery bag. I don't know what the attraction is but she is fond of playing with and sleeping on plastic bags. Might be the crinkle noise it makes when she plays with it.



She is also very fond of the scratching pad in the foreground. She will lay on it if there is no bag to lay on.