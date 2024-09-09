Sign up
188 / 365
Baby Female Cardinal
She was waiting her turn at the feeder.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
2
1
1
This n That
NIKON D5100
9th September 2024 3:22pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love seeing the bird in its surroundings, very beautiful
September 9th, 2024
