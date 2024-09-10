Previous
#10 Fairway by pej76
#10 Fairway

A big tree taken down by the tornado on Friday along the tenth fairway Beaver Valley Golf Club.
All the fairways were a mess with debris from the storm.
10th September 2024

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Photo Details

