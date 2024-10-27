Previous
The Tree Has Eyes by pej76
The Tree Has Eyes

We heard some strange noises in the woods last night. I went out to investigate and discovered this tree looking at me.

Actually, the deer were in the lower yard. The camera flash illuminated their eyes.
