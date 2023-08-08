Previous
IMG_1862 for dad by pennyrae
I grow these in remembrance of my dad. I am not fond of the flower myself but it brings a smile whenever I look at them. I took them from dad’s garden before he passed.
penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
