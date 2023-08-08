Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3484
IMG_1862 for dad
I grow these in remembrance of my dad. I am not fond of the flower myself but it brings a smile whenever I look at them. I took them from dad’s garden before he passed.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
3486
photos
10
followers
20
following
955% complete
View this month »
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th August 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close