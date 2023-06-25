Previous
Holding by peta_m
315 / 365

Holding

My little nephew at his christening. Camera has been tucked away in the cupboard and I’d like to get it out again. This is just from the ubiquitous iPhone. Love them or hate them, I guess at least they are there in your pocket
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
