Bondi pavilion by peta_m
335 / 365

Bondi pavilion

This is probably not the most obvious choice for a photo when you spent the day at the very famous Bondi beach. I liked the clean lines and Spanish look to this building in the bright summer sun
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

peta macarthur

ace
@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney. I have been away from 365 for a while but excited to get back to taking...
