319 / 365
Wild places still exist
It's hard to capture the scale of this landscape.
Don't look down, or wander off ..
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney. I have been away from 365 for a while but excited to get back to taking...
Tags
sky
,
landscape
,
wilderness
