Busy day by peta_m
331 / 365

Busy day

I spent the morning at Bronte Beach today. It was extremely busy! As you can see from this shot of the ocean pool. The blues and greens were outstanding
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney.
