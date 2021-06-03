Previous
Next
Buckles and shoe by peterdegraaff
Photo 865

Buckles and shoe

...Werri Beach

Ondu 6*6, Neopan Acros 100
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice b& w
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise