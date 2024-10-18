Previous
In chains by peterdegraaff
In chains

...Kiama Rock Pool

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Ilford FP4+, Rodinal(1.50)...Kiama Rock Pool

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Ilford FP4+, Rodinal(1.50)
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Quite an interesting subject nicely composed
October 17th, 2024  
