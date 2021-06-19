Previous
Ripples by peterdegraaff
Photo 881

Ripples

...Durras Lake

Ondu 6*6, Ektar 100
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Mary Siegle ace
Pure visual poetry!
June 19th, 2021  
