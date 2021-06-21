Sign up
Photo 883
Dusk
...over Durras and Point Upright.
Ondu 6*6, Ektar 100
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
katy
ace
A fabulous minimal landscape. There is a challenge right now for that that you should be entering these in.
June 21st, 2021
