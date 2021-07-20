Previous
Next
Fungi on a fallen tree by peterdegraaff
Photo 912

Fungi on a fallen tree

...Macquarie Pass NP

Holga 120PC, RolleiIR400, RO9(1.150), exposure about 20 minutes in the rainforest gloom
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise