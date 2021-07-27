Previous
Next
Duck pond in the local park by peterdegraaff
Photo 918

Duck pond in the local park

...Flinders

Holga 120PC, RolleiIR400, RO9(1.50)
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise