Whose geometry? by peterdegraaff
Photo 924

Whose geometry?

...Plato, Euclid, Newton or Einstein, space-time problems, Bass Point

Holga 120PC, KosmoMono100, RO9(1.50)
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
This one might be too deep for me literally and figuratively! There’s something about it that makes me think of my childhood home though!
August 2nd, 2021  
