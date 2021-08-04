Sign up
Photo 926
South oast
...Bass Point
Holga 120PC, KosmoMono100, RO9(1.50)
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
